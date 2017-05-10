New auction available! The winner gets to advertise their game on FatherGeek.com for 14 days.
Rise of Totalitarianism
"War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength"
Germany, 1919. Jan. 1: The opening of the Paris Peace Conference is imminent, but unrest and violence are already spreading throughout Germany and Italy as well as in many other European countries. Communist forces are marching to power, following the example of the Bolsheviks in Russia. The murder of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Libknecht is still a possibility. Will the German Social-Democracy make an evil pact with the proto-Nazi Freikorps to eliminate the two revolutionary leaders from the political theatre? Extreme left and right parties face each other creating disorder and putting the Social-Democratic and Liberal governments under pressure to bring peace to Europe. Democratic forces have about fifteen years to save the Old Continent from the maelstrom of tyranny and totalitarianism. Will they fail as happened in history? The economic crisis of middle classes, the loss of monetary power and wealth, hyperinflation, the never-ending clash with the proletarian forces and the Great Depression ... will all such factors bring the liberal European countries to the verge of bankruptcy? Or will Mussolini and Hitler be left out of the history books?
Rise of Totalitarianism is an interactive simulation enabling you to explore all such questions. A card-driven strategy game, it reproduces the ideological conflicts and political struggles that led to the establishment of totalitarian dictatorships in Europe throughout the 1920s and 1930s. The game covers the period 1919-1933 and is designed for three players. Each takes the role of one of the three Ideologies – Social-Democracy, Fascism and Communism – that struggled for power during the timeline of the game.
Rise of Totalitarianism offers an accurate and detailed historical context, supported by 90 game cards. Players exploit historical events and political actions to achieve political supremacy and must face the major crises that upset the European countries of the era. Game cards provide political points that are used by players to plan secret actions on the map by using action chits. Action chits are revealed simultaneously and players can then perform their reactions and activities (propaganda, conflicts, laws and reforms) to influence society, public opinion, political orientation, the economy and the stability of governments.
COMPONENTS: - two 18x18" mounted boards - 90 game cards (five decks) - 90 small cubes (30 each in red, blue and black) - 3 disks (one each in red, blue and black) - 150 game counters - a Rules Book - a Play Book(*) (downloadable or sold separately) - a player aid mat - 3 player screens - a 6-sided die
GAME OVERVIEW: - Complexity: 6 / 10 - Game length: 3+ hours - Number of players: 3 - Time scale: 1-4 years per turn - Solitaire suitability: low
