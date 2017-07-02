“Does a really good job.... I really like these kinds of games.... These deal with real events.... I like this one. I like it a lot.”

Click here to get your tickets to the TGC Community Game Night at Gen Con 2017!

The Republic of Carthage

Negotiate, deceive or backstab? The choice is yours in this game of strategy, politics and intrigue.

In The Republic of Carthage, you must constantly balance personal advancement against the security of the state. Trade and fight to build up the empire. Vie for power in the Senate and on the battlefield. But to grow in size and power only attracts the unwelcome attention of rivals, not just your opponents, but also foreign powers like Syracuse, Pyrrhus and, most deadly of all, Rome.

The Republic of Carthage reflects approximately 350 years in the life of the ancient Carthaginian Republic. Players cooperate and compete to manage its fortunes, especially its politics, wars and trade in this simulation of political and mercantile life in Rome's ancient and most deadly enemy.

Are you smart and savvy enough to survive and thrive where Hannibal couldn't?

Special rules even allow you to play this in conjunction with The Republic of Rome™ in a grand scenario that can support up to twelve players!

GREEN EDITION: Find out more about the environmentally-friendly, lower-cost The Republic of Carthage Green Edition

The box includes:

  • 112 Talent chits
  • 103 Trade cards
  •  84 Square marker chits
  •  64 Early Republic cards
  •  64 Late Republic cards
  •  46 Other cards
  •  40 Popularity cubes
  •  35 Influence cubes
  •  30 Trader cubes:
  •  28 Army counters
  •  25 Fleet counters
  •  18 Office and other counters
  •   6 Faction Leader figures
  •   6 Player disks
  •   3 Dice
  •   1 Rebel leader figure
  •   1 18”x18” board
  •   1 10"x10" player aide mat

Watch videos below.

Learn more at:

Videos:

Video Review of the Print and Play edition:

Video introduction to the Print and Play edition:

Second half of introduction:

Part 1 of the playthrough:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Published July 2, 2017.


Components

Large Square MatLarge Square Mat (1)
Jumbo BookletJumbo Booklet (1)
Small Square ChitSmall Square Chit (84)
Large Square ChitLarge Square Chit (64)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 104 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Micro DeckMicro Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 128 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 7 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Poker DeckPoker Deck (1 deck of 1 cards)
Small Circle ChitSmall Circle Chit (112)
Large Pro Box Top WrapLarge Pro Box Top Wrap (1)
Large Pro Box Bottom WrapLarge Pro Box Bottom Wrap (1)
Quad-Fold Game BoardQuad-Fold Game Board (1)
Avatar, RedAvatar, Red (1)
Cube, 10mm, BlackCube, 10mm, Black (5)
Cube, 10mm, GreenCube, 10mm, Green (4)
Cube, 8mm, BlueCube, 8mm, Blue (6)
Cube, 8mm, GreenCube, 8mm, Green (20)
Cube, 8mm, WhiteCube, 8mm, White (10)
D6, 12mm, RedD6, 12mm, Red (1)
D6, 12mm, WhiteD6, 12mm, White (2)
Disc, BlackDisc, Black (1)
Disc, BlueDisc, Blue (1)
Disc, GreenDisc, Green (1)
Disc, OrangeDisc, Orange (1)
Disc, PurpleDisc, Purple (1)
Disc, RedDisc, Red (1)
Ice Cube, 8mm, BlackIce Cube, 8mm, Black (10)
Ice Cube, 8mm, BlueIce Cube, 8mm, Blue (24)
Ice Cube, 8mm, ClearIce Cube, 8mm, Clear (20)
Ice Cube, 8mm, GreenIce Cube, 8mm, Green (40)
Ice Cube, 8mm, RedIce Cube, 8mm, Red (10)
Large Pro BoxLarge Pro Box (1)
Meeple, BlackMeeple, Black (1)
Meeple, BlueMeeple, Blue (1)
Meeple, GreenMeeple, Green (1)
Meeple, OrangeMeeple, Orange (1)
Meeple, PurpleMeeple, Purple (1)
Meeple, RedMeeple, Red (1)
NOTE: This game contains laser cut components. Laser cut items will have a slight amount of soot around the edges, which can easily be wiped off; and will have a campfire smell for about a week after you open them.

Downloads


Accolades

Action Shots

Requirements

time>120
players1-6
age12+

Cool Factors

  • Commodity trading, exploration, war and politics
  • The need to cooperate to save the nation and yet compete
  • Historical accuracy and immersive detail


Vitals

DesignerUp & Away Games
Average Rating (1)
Publish DateJuly 02, 2017
EditionFirst
TypeGame
GenreHistoric
ThemePolitics
SettingRoman Empire
AudienceHardcore Gamer
Primary MechanicSimulation
If You LikeDiplomacy
More InfoThe Republic of Carthage web site

Social Media




Reviews and Ratings


You Might Also Like

Shop
Publish
Community
The Game Crafter, LLC
TGC Logo
©2009-2017 The Game Crafter, LLC. All rights reserved.

Terms of Use   Privacy Policy