The Republic of Carthage

Negotiate, deceive or backstab? The choice is yours in this game of strategy, politics and intrigue.

In The Republic of Carthage, you must constantly balance personal advancement against the security of the state. Trade and fight to build up the empire. Vie for power in the Senate and on the battlefield. But to grow in size and power only attracts the unwelcome attention of rivals, not just your opponents, but also foreign powers like Syracuse, Pyrrhus and, most deadly of all, Rome.

The Republic of Carthage reflects approximately 350 years in the life of the ancient Carthaginian Republic. Players cooperate and compete to manage its fortunes, especially its politics, wars and trade in this simulation of political and mercantile life in Rome's ancient and most deadly enemy.

Are you smart and savvy enough to survive and thrive where Hannibal couldn't?

Special rules even allow you to play this in conjunction with The Republic of Rome™ in a grand scenario that can support up to twelve players!

GREEN EDITION: Find out more about the environmentally-friendly, lower-cost The Republic of Carthage Green Edition

The box includes:

112 Talent chits

103 Trade cards

84 Square marker chits

64 Early Republic cards

64 Late Republic cards

46 Other cards

40 Popularity cubes

35 Influence cubes

30 Trader cubes:

28 Army counters

25 Fleet counters

18 Office and other counters

6 Faction Leader figures

6 Player disks

3 Dice

1 Rebel leader figure

1 18”x18” board

1 10"x10" player aide mat

Watch videos below.

Learn more at:

Videos:

Video Review of the Print and Play edition:

Video introduction to the Print and Play edition:

Second half of introduction:

Part 1 of the playthrough:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Published July 2, 2017.



Downloads



Related Games