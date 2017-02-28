Founding Fathers: Ladies & Orators
A bite-sized but satisfying expansion
This expansion kit translates an early date for suffrage for women into the possibility of ladies participating in the government. In addition several Statesmen like Daniel Webster now have a new Orator ability. Others like Andrew Jackson have improved Ability when they act as General. And as always there are more opportunities for subterfuge.
Includes 18 cards and 5 black rings. In more detail:
● Eight Statesman now have oratorical abilities that enhance their ability to gain popularity by making speeches.
● Three Statesmen now have extra ability when they serve as General.
● If you grant women the vote, three female politicians enter play.
● New rules mean that presidential candidates who lose twice must bow out.
● And now if you pass the Sedition Act you can put your fellow politicians on trial.
Note that there is no box or bag for this small kit. It all fits in your existing Founding Fathers box.
This kit is not usable without one of
● Founding Fathers
[www.thegamecrafter.com]
● Founding Fathers: Green Edition
[www.thegamecrafter.com]
It is fully compatible with Founding Fathers: Offices & Statesmen
[www.thegamecrafter.com].
Published February 28, 2017.
